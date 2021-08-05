ANC approves MMC Matongo’s CoJ mayoral candidacy

Eyewitness News has seen a letter from the party's deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte to Gauteng provincial secretary Jacob Khawe informing him that the party's top officials had approved of Matongo being nominated to fill the vacant post.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) at national level has approved Finance MMC Jolidee Matongo's mayoral candidacy for the City of Johannesburg.

Eyewitness News on Thursday saw a letter from the party's deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte to Gauteng provincial secretary Jacob Khawe informing him that the party's top officials had approved of Matongo being nominated to fill the vacant post.

The Joburg council has to replace late Mayor Geoff Makhubo, who died of COVID-19 last month.

This week, the Democratic Alliance in council wrote to Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile calling for a special sitting of Parliament.

It accused the ANC of delaying the process of electing Makhubo's replacement because of its own factional battles.

