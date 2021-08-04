WC transport dept confirms Milnerton shooting not related to taxi violence

Earlier this week, the national minister and his provincial counterpart announced the ceasefire saying they hoped this would end eight months of bloodshed and conflict over the Bellville-Paarl route.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Department of Transport on Wednesday confirmed the taxi ceasefire and peace accord between CATA and Codeta was holding.

Earlier this week, the national minister and his provincial counterpart announced the ceasefire, saying they hoped this would end eight months of bloodshed and conflict over the Bellville-Paarl route.

But less than 24 hours into the peace, police reported a suspected taxi related shooting in Milnerton.

The department has now confirmed that the shooting was not linked to conflict over Route 97.

Provincial transport department spokesperson Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka said: “The shooting we saw yesterday [Tuesday] is not related to the violence we have seen in the last few weeks. It is also not affecting the peace agreement that was signed by the ministers and leaders on Monday.”

Makoba-Somdaka said the peace appeared to be holding: “The taxi industry seems to be working with government to rebuild.”

