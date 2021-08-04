There's no money to repair schools damaged in KZN riots, looting - Mshengu

Basic Education Department officials, among them Minister Angie Motshekga, told parliamentarians that the looting and rioting affected 137 schools and offices in KwaZulu-Natal, with one school in Pinetown burnt to the ground.

CAPE TOWN - There is no money to repair schools damaged in the wave of violence that rocked Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal last month.

That’s the word from KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu, who briefed MPs on Tuesday on the damage caused in the recent unrest and during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Four Gauteng schools were also targeted by criminals but fortunately, there was no major structural damage.

MEC Mshengu said that they did not have the more than R100 million required for repair work.

"We've raised this matter with the national department, we've raised it with provincial Treasury, we've raised it with the office of the Premier, asking if they can assist with more funding for the department but as it stands, there is no money to repair these schools."

Basic Education committee chairperson, Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba was shocked that the cost of the damage to schools was estimated at over R141 million.

She said that this was money that was not budgeted for and would have to come from other projects.

