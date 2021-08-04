Swim champ Roland Schoeman offers to be Ramaphosa's next sports minister In his letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa, Schoeman said that we needed ministers who were fit for purpose and knew what they were doing and he went on to suggest that some "real world" experience would be helpful as well. President Cyril Ramaphosa

Sports Ministry JOHANNESBURG - South African Olympic gold medalist, Roland Schoeman, has now written to President Cyril Ramaphosa offering his services as the country's next sports minister. Schoeman said that citizens were tired of being served by ministers that seemed to only serve themselves at the expense of the people of this country. After the overwhelming response Id like to share that I have formally written to @CyrilRamaphosa @PresidencyZA to offer my services. See attached for my letter. pic.twitter.com/qAnp2mVuAe Roland Schoeman (@Rolandschoeman) August 3, 2021

He said that we needed ministers who were fit for purpose and knew what they were doing and he went on to suggest that some "real world" experience would be helpful as well.

In his letter, the swimming champion listed his extensive accolades while competing internationally and cited his impressive qualifications in sports management, psychology, neuro-linguistic programming and life coaching.

Schoeman warned the president that South Africa needed a sports minister who was interested in getting young men and women to the point of success on major international platforms, instead of being preoccupied by the politics of federations and sports clubs.

