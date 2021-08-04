Go

Suspect arrested for Tsineng Police Station robbery

On Saturday, three armed suspects robbed the facility, fleeing with rifles, pistols and ammunition.

Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
CAPE TOWN - A suspect has been arrested following a robbery at the Tsineng Police Station.

A female officer was tied up with cables during the incident.

On Tuesday, the Hawks announced that it was offering a reward of R50,000 for the arrest and prosecution of the three armed criminals.

This led to the swift arrest of a 41-year-old suspect after a tip-off was received.

Two other perpetrators remain at large.

Hawks spokesperson, Nomthandazo Mnisi: "Anyone with information should contact the Hawks investigating officers on 0714812802 or 0824950819."

