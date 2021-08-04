Steenhuisen: We need South Africans to come together now to help rebuild KZN

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen detailed the party's plan to unite, rebuild and protect those affected by the mayhem, adding that they were focusing on bringing communities together to rebuild what had been destroyed.

CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen said that it remained difficult to come to terms with the sheer scale of devastation and plunder following days of violence and looting in KwaZulu-Natal.

On Tuesday, Steenhuisen briefed the media in Phoenix alongside DA KwaZulu-Natal provincial leader, Francois Rodgers. He detailed the party's plan to unite, rebuild and protect those affected by the mayhem, adding that they were focusing on bringing communities together to rebuild what had been destroyed.

Steenhuisen has conducted assessments in several communities where violent scenes played out last month.

“What I've seen on the ground over the course of the last few weeks, is that across the affected communities, the desire to build is far greater than the desire to destroy, but in order to be effective, builders in these communities need to now find each other,” the DA leader said.

Steenhuisen has vowed that the DA would do whatever it possibly could to rally communities and society around this crucial cause.

“So, each of our DA councillors throughout the province will be calling meetings with stakeholders in their wards to discuss all issues relating to the service delivery and safety in an effort to better protect these communities. We will use these opportunities to bring people together around dialogue. What we don't need is more violence, what we don't need is more division. We need South Africans to come together now to help rebuild, and that will be the focus of the DA,” he said.

Steenhuisen said that their meetings would bring together traditional and religious leaders, neighbourhood watches, ratepayers associations and community policing forums among other significant voices of leadership in communities.

