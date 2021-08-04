Some CT commuters have doubts over peace deal between feuding taxi bodies

Cape Town commuters said that they were not confident of the peace deal between feuding taxi associations.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town commuters said that they were not confident of the peace deal between feuding taxi associations.

On Tuesday, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and MEC Daylin Mitchell took a train in Paarl to inspect operations and interact with commuters.

Earlier this week, they announced that taxi associations Cata and Codeta had reached an agreement following weeks of violence.

At the same time, a man was shot and killed at the Joe Slovo taxi rank in Milnerton. According to police, the motive for the attack was possibly taxi-related.

“I am not taking a taxi anytime soon, I can’t, I don’t feel safe. I feel safe here. It is delayed but it's much safer, so I value my life," said one commuter on a train, with others saying that they'd been nothing but inconvenienced since the closure of route B97.

Another commuter said: “We were inconvenienced because I used to use the taxi most of the time. Trains do delay, at least with the taxis we knew that we've got a better option.”

Some commuters said the trains were more affordable but were often delayed and buses are too expensive. Other commuters said while they still feared getting onto a taxi, it was probably the most reliable mode of transport as they were guaranteed of getting to and from work on time.

But Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell was clear that the closure was in place for now, until such time that there was absolutely no violence.

