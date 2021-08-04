Shona Ferguson remembered as a legend and a multi-talented man Ferguson died last week at the age of 47 from COVID-19 complications. Shona Ferguson JOHANNESBURG - The late actor, producer and director, Shona Ferguson, is being remembered on Wednesday morning as a multi-talented man who valued his family. His loved ones, friends and industry giants have gathered at a private funeral in Johannesburg. #Shonaferguson The funeral programme pic.twitter.com/ArSC6IBLCK EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 4, 2021

Ferguson died last week at the age of 47 from COVID-19 complications.

His wife, Connie Ferguson, paid an emotional tribute to her late husband, saying that not many people were fortunate enough to experience the love they shared.

The couple became a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry, having started their production company Ferguson Films in 2010 which has produced award-winning TV series.

"You and I have had 20 years. Most people never get to experience a smidgeon of that in their lifetime. He loved me."

Earlier in the day his older brother, Dominique Ferguson said that he had been an inspiration to many.

"I can stand up anywhere in the world and shout 'Mr Sho' and know with absolute certainty that the world will kowtow and they know that we're speaking of a legend and I'm not just saying it because he's my baby bro, that's just right fact."

