Serame Taukobong is Telkom’s new CEO

Serame Taukobong will take over when Sipho Maseko leaves the company in June 2022.

JOHANNESBURG - Telkom on Wednesday announced a new CEO-designate.

But the company said he would assume the CEO-designate role from the beginning of October.

Taukobong is the current head of Telkom consumer business.

Telkom said Maseko and Taukobong would work together for the remainder of the current CEO's tenure to ensure an orderly transition.

