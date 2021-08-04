Digital Vibes: R1m used for hair salon, nail bar for Mkhize family - report

The Daily Maverick's investigative unit, Scorpio, is reporting that about R1 million was siphoned off to help Zweli Mkhize's son set up a new hair salon and some of the money was also used to franchise a nail bar for his daughter-in-law, which opened its doors in December.

JOHANNESBURG - More details are emerging about how Zweli Mkhize's family allegedly benefited from the Health Department's dodgy R150 million Digital Vibes contract.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has submitted a memorandum to the Special Tribunal detailing how Mkhize's son, Dedani, and other close associates benefited.

Scorpio has uncovered that R650,000 flowed from the alleged corrupt Digital Vibes contract to fund the start-up of Zweli Mkhize's daughter-in-law's new Tammy Taylor Nail Bar in Pietermaritzburg in December.

At the same time, it is also alleged that a further R446,000 was paid into an account for Dedani's new salon called Gold Ace Cuts and Curls.

According to the report, some of the proceeds of the Health Department's contract also ended up in one of Dedani Mkhize's companies' accounts that covered expenses for his farm outside Pietermaritzburg.

Dedani has denied all allegations that he benefited from the alleged money laundering linked to this Digital Vibes scandal.

