NPA wants to add treason to Gauteng lawyer's charges for inciting violence

Ike Khumalo is currently facing six charges, including inciting public violence and he's been charged with contravening the Riotous Assemblies Act and Cybercrimes Act.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Regional Court is expected to hear Ike Khumalo’s bail application after he was identified as a suspected instigator of the recent criminal rampage in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Khumalo appeared in the Booyens Magistrates Court on Tuesday, but his case was postponed.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) told the court that it needed more time to investigate and revealed its intention to add a treason charge.

Khumalo is currently facing six charges, including inciting public violence and he's been charged with contravening the Riotous Assemblies Act and Cybercrimes Act.

Khumalo, a prominent advocate, was handcuffed last month at his home in the south of Joburg after he allegedly posted videos inciting violence and treason on social media.

On Tuesday, the NPA requested that the matter be postponed to get enough time to add the treason charge.

Khumalo’s lawyer Bukhosi Sibanda said that the formal bail application could not simply be pushed any further.

“They disclosed to court that they recently got two search warrants and they executed one, and they failed to execute the other one, so they still need to execute the other one on a different address where my client resides,” he said.

Khumalo’s arrest is part of many others who were caught by police during the looting and violence in Gauteng where more than 300 people died.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.