No arrests yet after man shot in suspected taxi-related violence in Milnerton

The incident occurred a day after a peace accord between warring taxi bodies Cata and Codeta was reached.

CAPE TOWN - No arrests have been made following yet another taxi shooting in Cape Town.

A man was shot and killed at the Joe Slovo taxi rank in Milnerton on Tuesday.

READ MORE : Cape Town police report taxi shooting, a day after peace accord in the industry

“The suspect fled the scene and is yet to be arrested. The motive for the attack is possible taxi-related. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel,” said the police's Joseph Swartbooi.

The taxi war has left more than 80 people dead this year.

