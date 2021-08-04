Motshekga to ask Cabinet to ease social distancing requirement in class to 0.5m

Basic Education Minister Motshekga said that while she was happy that schooling had resumed across the country, she was aware that full-time learning will be difficult to implement under the current regulations.

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said that it had become crystal clear that full-time attendance for primary school pupils could not be fully implemented by most schools under the current lockdown restrictions.

Motshekga wants Cabinet to ease the regulation of the one-metre social distancing requirement in class down to half a metre. Many schools across the country have not been able to resume full-time learning due to not having enough capacity.

“Schools have worked really hard to bring us where we are, but we still need more relaxations,” she said.

She said that she woudl be appealing to Cabinet to narrow the physical distancing requirement in class in order for full-time learning to resume.

For schools that cannot return to daily classes, Motshekga said that grade 7s would be the only grade expected to return to 100% attendance.

