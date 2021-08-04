Kubayi challenges NC to be first province to reach COVID vaccination target

Acting health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi on Tuesday visited De Aar, in the Pixley ka Seme District, to assess their coronavirus vaccine rollout and pandemic management.

Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has challenged Northern Cape health bosses to be the first province that reaches its COVID-19 vaccination targets.

Kubayi on Tuesday visited De Aar, in the Pixley ka Seme District, to assess their coronavirus vaccine rollout and pandemic management.

Nearly 150,000 COVID-19 jabs have so far been administered in the province.

Northern Cape Health officials aim to vaccinate at least 800,000 residents.

They've so far managed to cover 19% of this target.

Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said that with the country now having secured enough vaccine stocks, the Health Department would be dispatching more COVID-19 jabs to the province.

Kubayi said that she's confident that with support from government, the province would see an improvement in the vaccination figures currently being registered.

The province has set a target to vaccinate at least 10,000 people daily from 1 September.

