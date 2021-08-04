Ike Khumalo, the Gauteng advocate accused of inciting violence, granted R3k bail

Ike Khumalo was arrested last week in Mondeor south of Joburg.

JOHANNESBURG - A Gauteng advocate accused of inciting violence has been granted R3,000 bail by the Johannesburg Magistrates Court.

Ike Khumalo was arrested last week in Mondeor, south of Joburg.

This matter relates to last month's scenes of looting and vandalism in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

The prosecution had indicated earlier that it was seeking to add a charge of treason.

The application began with the prosecutor Kobus Ehlers informing the court that that they don’t intend to oppose bail.

“The first count is incitement, second count is attempted arson and then the third count is data message to incite damage to property, the fourth count is a data message to incite violence and the fifth count is data message which threatens individuals with damage to property and the sixth count is data message which threatens persons with violence.”

Despite that, Khumalo's lawyer Lehloholono Maphelela presented his client's case: “If need be, the State can impose suitable bail conditions in this regard.”

The matter will now return to the Booysens court on 6 September.

Khumalo is facing charges of contravention of Riotous Assemblies and Cybercrime Act.

This comes after another key figure accused of inciting the violence, Ngizwe Mchunu, was released by the Randburg Magistrates Court last week on R2,000 bail.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.