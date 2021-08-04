Ike Khumalo’s supporters gather outside court ahead of his appearance

He was arrested in the south of Joburg last week after being identified as a suspected instigator of the recent criminal rampage in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG - A handful of people have gathered outside the Johannesburg Magistrates Court ahead of Ike Khumalo’s bail application.

He was arrested in the south of Joburg last week after being identified as a suspected instigator of the recent criminal rampage in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Khumalo is currently facing six charges, including inciting public violence.

Khumalo is one of the alleged instigators of the criminal rampage that played out in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last month.

He’s due to apply for bail inside this court while outside the building, a group of people are carrying placards with messages of support for the advocate.

Officials are not taking any chances, with guards stationed in the corridor leading to courtroom 13.

Khumalo is facing charges of contravention of the Riotous Assemblies Act and the Cybercrimes Act.

The State has said that it was considering adding more charges.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.