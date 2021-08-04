Hang tough: SA teen Erin Sterkenburg in action in Olympic climbing event

Overnight, swimmer Michelle Weber finished in 21st place in the women’s 10km swimming marathon. In the javelin qualifiers, Rocco van Rooyen couldn’t make the men’s javelin final.

JOHANNESBURG - South African athletes continue to participate at the Olympic Games on day 12.

In the javelin qualifiers, Rocco van Rooyen couldn’t make the men’s javelin final. Van Rooyen threw 77.41m to place 13th.

Skateboarder, Melissa Williams, finished 20th in the women’s park heat. The 18-year-old’s best score was 8.30 and saw her miss out on the final. In the same event, Sky Brown won bronze to become Great Britain's youngest Olympic medallist.

South Africans in action on 4 August:

08:30 Jean Spies – Men’s cycling 200m flying start

09:15 Charlene de Preez – Women’s Keirin heat 2

10:00 Erin Sterkenburg – Women’s sport climbing combined, speed qualification

11:00 Erin Sterkenburg – Women’s sport climbing combined, speed qualification

14:10 Erin Sterkenburg – Women’s sport climbing combined, speed qualification

Out on the track, the USA's Sydney McLaughlin won gold and smashed her own 400m hurdle world record by almost half a second, in a time of 51.46 seconds.

Meanwhile, Belarusian athlete Kristina Timanovskaya has left the Olympics on a flight to Vienna. The sprinter was scheduled to run in the 200m, however, she was forced to pack her belongings and was driven to the airport on Sunday after criticising her country’s sporting authorities. Timanovskaya refused to board the plane out of fear for her safety back in Belarus. It was expected that she would travel to Poland after being offered refuge.

In the medal standings, China remains top with 69 medals – 32 gold, 21 silver and 16 bronze - while the United States of America is second, ahead of Games host, Japan.

South Africa are placed 36th in the medal standings, with 1 gold and 2 silvers.

