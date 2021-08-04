EC doctor found guilty of fraud, theft after building subpar hospital

Doctor Chwayita Yako was arrested by the Hawks in 2018 in connection with a R75 million loan he allegedly took to build a Mthatha private hospital on Nelson Mandela Drive.

JOHANNESBURG - An Eastern Cape medical doctor has been convicted by the Mthatha Magistrate Court for charges of theft and fraud.

Yako made withdrawals amounting to R2.3 million for his personal use.

He also allegedly diverted millions of rands from the project into his private company.

The 52-bed hospital was placed under business rescue after it struggled to attract enough patients due to its shoddy equipment and could not treat patients adequately.

The Hawks’ Yolisa Mgolodela said: “He further opened his private company account with a name similar to the Crossmed Group’s business account with the name 'Crossmed' where he directed funds from the medical aid scheme. After a series of court appearances, he was convicted and will be sentenced on 29 September.”

