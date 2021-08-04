Eat before you drink: how Flying Fish is promoting responsible drinking

Flying Fish is thinking about when your next meal will be with its new partnership.

How often do you stop in the middle of a drink to grab a quick meal, or pair your favourite drink with a tasty dish?

Well, you should've eaten before you started drinking. According to scientists, eating before alcohol consumption helps the fat in food stick to the stomach’s lining for an extended period while drinking, slowing the process of the alcohol flow into the bloodstream, therefore extending the amount of time a person is sober and enjoy themselves to the fullest.

Flying Fish knows this, and want you to enjoy your favourite drink for longer. That is why they have paired up with Uber Eats to bring your food right to your door, through a ghost kitchen concept called "The Flying Dish Kitchen".

Taking a moment to appreciate a new innovation of world-firsts, Flying Fish x Uber Eats is saying: eat now, drink later. This, like many of our campaigns truly make you go: #WhatTheFlyingFish? but you have to #FlowWithIt. After all, you cant enjoy yourself to the fullest unless you have a full stomach. Zachary Kingston, Brand Manager - Flying Fish

Flying Fish is a brand that prides itself on bringing lighthearted fun to consumers who are over the age of 18+ only. As a brand we brew a beverage of moderation, that is to be enjoyed responsibly. We do this by making it easy and fun for consumers to associate smart drinking choices, with food, whilst giving them practical means to eat before they drink, this we believe is a smart behaviour pattern that we continue to affirm. Zachary Kingston, Brand Manager - Flying Fish

The Flying Dish Kitchen will run six days a week, from 12h00 - 20h00 in Johannesburg (for now, Cape Town to follow) and your favourite meals will be prepared by Chef Neo and her crew of established chefs. Eat first, grab a Flying Fish later and enjoy your time longer. Find it on Uber Eats.