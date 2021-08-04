DA asks SAHRC to stop EFF's planned march in Phoenix

The EFF has called on members to join “a march to Phoenix against racist Indians.”

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has written to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) asking it to intervene in the march by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Phoenix on Thursday, saying there were concerns that the situation would escalate.

The police have confirmed that 36 people were killed in the Phoenix area during the looting last month.

Twenty-two suspects have since been arrested and 112 illegal firearms seized from community members.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said the EFF was simply hoping to stir-up racial tensions and inflame violence between black and Indian residents.

“It is imperative that this is stopped before it turns into a full-blown race war. It is in the South African Human Rights Commission’s mandate to step in and stop this march. And if they cannot do this by themselves, they must seek assistance from the courts.”

