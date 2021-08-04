Court orders mental observation for mom accused of beating her baby to death

The 42-year-old woman appeared in the Tshaulu Periodical Court on Tuesday after being arrested in June and charged with murder.

JOHANNESBURG - A Limpopo court has ordered a 42-year-old mother arrested for beating her 11-month-old baby to death be sent for mental observation.

It's understood that the infant was rescued by community members after they heard him crying. The baby was rushed to a local clinic where he was declared dead on arrival.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said: “It is alleged that she locked herself and the baby inside the house and started beating the baby. The matter was postponed to August 21 for mental observation date.”

