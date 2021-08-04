Case of Limpopo man accused of defrauding Eskom postponed

Maphoko Kgomoeswana is facing six counts of fraud for alleged tax evasion amounting to R5 million in his personal capacity and his company, Babinatlou Business Services, between the period 2016 to 2018.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pretoria Magistrate Court on Wednesday postponed the tax fraud case against a Limpopo businessman who is accused of defrauding Eskom to 8 September.

Maphoko Kgomoeswana is facing six counts of fraud for alleged tax evasion amounting to R5 million in his personal capacity and his company, Babinatlou Business Services, between 2016 and 2018.

The tax fraud charges were discovered during the investigation of the controversial R745 million Eskom Kusile Power Station corruption case.

Kgomoeswana and his company are accused of facilitating bribes in the fraud and corruption matter.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Sindisiwe Twala said: “The Pretoria Regional Court has since postponed the R5 million tax fraud case matter as the accused changed lawyers yesterday and informed the court minutes before he was expected to plead. The trial date was announced four months ago when and no indication was made of possibilities of changing lawyers.”

