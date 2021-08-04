Calls mount for govt to do more after illegal firearms found in Phoenix

Gun Free South Africa on Wednesday said the discovery signaled the possible circulation of more illegal guns in communities throughout the country.

DURBAN - There are more calls for the security cluster to improve on its work following the discovery of over 100 illegal firearms in Phoenix, north of Durban, after last month’s civil unrest.

The organisation has warned about violent flare-ups as seen in Phoenix if the country’s intelligence services are not able to contain the proliferation of firearms in the country.

Adele Kirsten from Gun Free South Africa said easy access to firearms in the country was a threat on the life of all citizens.

"The presence of a gun escalates the confrontation and the outcomes are usually more lethal and facilitates a kind of internal domestic arms race."

At least 36 people were killed in Phoenix during last month’s unrest.

Twenty-two people have since been arrested and at least three suspects have been charged for murder.

KwaZulu-Natal police have confiscated at least 112 illegal guns from residents and a further 152 firearms from four security companies in the community.

