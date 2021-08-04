Appointment of service providers at core of misconduct claims against UIF execs

Two months ago, Eyewitness News reported that UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping and chief financial officer, Fezeka Puzi, returned to work after they were suspended for nine months as investigations into the fund’s Temporary Employee-Employer Relief Scheme ensued.

JOHANNESBURG - As the Labour And Employment Department finalises its disciplinary hearings against top Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) executives accused of misconduct, Eyewitness News can reveal that the allegations stem from the approval of deviation processes during the appointment of service providers.

Two months ago, Eyewitness News reported that UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping and chief financial officer, Fezeka Puzi, returned to work after they were suspended for nine months as investigations into the fund’s Temporary Employee-Employer Relief Scheme ensued.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report issued after the probe into the appointment of service providers to run radio awareness and advertising campaigns on the Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme did not point to any corruption or fraud on the part of Maruping or other staffers involved.

However, the SIU has found that Maruping failed to discharge his duties to ensure that the UIF did not incur irregular expenditure of R6.1 million after he allegedly failed to interrogate the reasons put forward for deviating from competitive tender processes.

According to the document, the bid adjudicating committee at the UIF met in April last year and motivated to deviate from open procurement processes by using the sole provider principle.

However, the SIU investigation has determined that five service providers, including major media houses, were in fact not the sole service providers.

But in the report, Maruping explained that he approved the deviations and ultimate awarding of the tenders based on recommendations of the bid adjudication committee, director of supply chain and management and the chief financial officer, who were, according to him, experts in this regard.

