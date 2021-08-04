555 more COVID-19 deaths, 9,000 new infections recorded in SA

Over the past 24 hours, 555 more deaths were recorded, taking the country's known death toll to 72,992.

JOHANNESBURG - There's been an increase in South Africa's daily COVID-19 casualties.

The Health Department said that just under 9,000 tests also came back positive over that same timeframe.

On the vaccine front, over 7.9 million jabs have been administered in this country so far since government began its rollout earlier this year.