555 more COVID-19 deaths, 9,000 new infections recorded in SA

Over the past 24 hours, 555 more deaths were recorded, taking the country's known death toll to 72,992.

Professional healthcare workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attend to a patient inside the temporary ward dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria on 11 January 2021. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP
JOHANNESBURG - There's been an increase in South Africa's daily COVID-19 casualties.

The Health Department said that just under 9,000 tests also came back positive over that same timeframe.

On the vaccine front, over 7.9 million jabs have been administered in this country so far since government began its rollout earlier this year.

