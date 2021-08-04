555 more COVID-19 deaths, 9,000 new infections recorded in SA
Over the past 24 hours, 555 more deaths were recorded, taking the country's known death toll to 72,992.
JOHANNESBURG - There's been an increase in South Africa's daily COVID-19 casualties.
The Health Department said that just under 9,000 tests also came back positive over that same timeframe.
On the vaccine front, over 7.9 million jabs have been administered in this country so far since government began its rollout earlier this year.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 470 746 with 8 988 new cases reported. Today 555 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 72 992 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 250 708 with a recovery rate of 91,1% pic.twitter.com/jHeKmvz8YXDepartment of Health (@HealthZA) August 3, 2021
