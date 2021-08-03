WC concerned about low number of people registering for jabs in some areas

They're reporting low vaccine registration rates in some areas, even as the province approaches the peak of the third wave.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Department of Health is again appealing to all eligible citizens to get in line for the vaccine.

The Western Cape's vaccination drive is gaining momentum with 1.1 million shots administered so far, but in some areas eligible residents just aren’t signing up.

As the provincial health department's Dr Saadiq Kariem explained: “If you look at the 35 to 49 year age group in Mitchells Plain, the registration is at 18% and in Khayelitsha it's at 17%. Those are areas of concern to us because the registrations are low.”

In rural areas, the Central Karoo's rate is equally alarming while the Garden Route's Kannaland and Oudthoorn towns follow the same trajectory.

National government has already warned of the possibility of a fourth wave, predicting its likely to hit by October to November.

