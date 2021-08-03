Vandlism, looting of schools in Gauteng, KZN had devastating effect - Motshekga

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga and the department said that they had suffered tens of millions of rands worth of damage to property.

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said that the vandalising and looting of schools in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng have had a devastating effect on the sector in the provinces.

Besides burning buildings, looters and rioters managed to get away with a wide range of equipment from PPE to computers, fridges and microwaves.

"I think we all agree, it is one the most devastating experience that we have experienced in the past few days, not only to watch lives passing away unnecessarily but on our side, losing infrastructure and we know for us that it is one of the biggest challenges in the sector. Even now, I'm visiting schools and infrastructure continues to be a big problem."

