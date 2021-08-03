Team SA crashes out of men's 200m, Kyle Blignaut through to the finals

On the track, it’s not such good news as Anaso Jobodwana, Clarence Munyai and Shaun Maswanganyi all missed out on a final spot in the 200m.

JOHANNESBURG - Team SA have a medal chance on Thursday after Kyle Blignaut's effort of 20.97 saw him advance to the men's shot-put final.

In the women’s javelin, Jo-Ane van Dyk had a final throw of 57.69m, which placed her 24th overall in qualifying - but it's the top 12 throwers who progress to the final.

In the men’s 110m hurdles heats, Antonio Alkana came 6th but it wasn’t enough to qualify for the semis.

While in the men's 5000m heats, Precious Mashele finished 15th and didn’t progress to his men's final.

Elaine Thompson-Herah has successfully defended her 200m Olympic title with Namibia’s Christine Mboma taking silver.

Victory for the Jamaican means she’s first woman in history to win the sprint double in back-back Olympics after her success in the 100m.

Simone Biles won bronze in the women’s balance beam final. She now ties with Shannon Miller for most decorated US Olympic gymnast with seven medals.

In the men’s football, Brazil claimed a 4-1 penalty win over Mexico to progress to the gold medal match.

They’ve face either Spain, who have just beaten Japan 1-0

And Australian Olympic have pledged to investigate reports of extremely disappointing behaviour by football and rugby players travelling home from the Games.

Details of the alleged misconduct were not provided but it occurred on a flight taking athletes from Tokyo to Sydney last week.

AOC chief executive Matt Carroll said the airline involved did not formally complain but promised to investigate after concerns were raised.

