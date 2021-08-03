Steenhuisen: There must be consequences for damage, deaths from KZN unrest

DA leader John Steenhuisen has briefed the media in Phoenix on Tuesday alongside DA KwaZulu-Natal provincial leader Francois Rodgers.

CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen said there had to be consequences for the damage and the loss of life and livelihoods following days of violence and looting in KwaZulu-Natal.

Steenhuisen has briefed the media in Phoenix on Tuesday alongside DA KwaZulu-Natal provincial leader Francois Rodgers.

He detailed the party's plan to unite, rebuild and protect those affected by the mayhem adding, they're focusing on bringing communities together to rebuild what's been destroyed.

DA Leader John Steenhuisen has conducted assessments in several communities in Kwazulu-Natal where violent scenes played out last month.

He said it's still incredibly difficult to come to terms with the sheer scale of devastation and plunder.

“And it's absolutely critical that justice is done for the looters and the instigators, but also for those who failed in their constitutional duty to protect citizens.”

Steenhuisen said residents must not allow politicians to divide communities and said during his visits to the affected communities over the past few weeks, he's seen the desire to build is far greater than the desire to destroy.

He said the party would now help these builders find each other: “Each of our DA councillors throughout the province will be calling meetings with stakeholders in their wards, to discuss all issues relating to service delivery and safety, in an effort to better protect these communities.”

Nobody wins when hatred and blame are whipped up by politicians to score political mileage!



What KZN does not need and cannot afford is the kind of crass racial baiting and scapegoating that we have seen from parts of the ANC and the EFF since the unrest. - @jsteenhuisen pic.twitter.com/NaGleWCheo Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) August 3, 2021

As with all the other big challenges in our country, the rebuilding and reuniting of KZN will require a whole-of-society approach.



Race-baiting and scapegoating wont help. This is why my visit to KZN this week is important. - @jsteenhuisen #RebuildKZN pic.twitter.com/9IplfB0VXf Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) August 3, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.