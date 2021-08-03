Steenhuisen: DA to focus on bringing Phoenix together after unrest

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen was also in Phoenix on Tuesday alongside DA KwaZulu-Natal provincial leader, Francois Rodgers, assessing several affected communities.

CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen said that the party's focus was to bring communities together to rebuild what had been destroyed during days of violence and looting.

Steenhuisen was also in Phoenix on Tuesday alongside DA KwaZulu-Natal provincial leader, Francois Rodgers, assessing several affected communities.

He has stressed that justice must be served: “There has to be consequences for the damages, the loss of life and livelihoods. And we cannot allow those responsible to simply walk away from the events of the last few weeks as if something never happened.”

Nobody wins when hatred and blame are whipped up by politicians to score political mileage!



What KZN does not need and cannot afford is the kind of crass racial baiting and scapegoating that we have seen from parts of the ANC and the EFF since the unrest. - @jsteenhuisen pic.twitter.com/NaGleWCheo Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) August 3, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.