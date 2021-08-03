Go

Steenhuisen: DA to focus on bringing Phoenix together after unrest

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen was also in Phoenix on Tuesday alongside DA KwaZulu-Natal provincial leader, Francois Rodgers, assessing several affected communities.

DA leader John Steenhuisen in KwaZulu-Natal, meeting with communities and various stakeholders as we work to unite, rebuild and protect communities. Picture: John Steenhuisen/Twitter
DA leader John Steenhuisen in KwaZulu-Natal, meeting with communities and various stakeholders as we work to unite, rebuild and protect communities. Picture: John Steenhuisen/Twitter
31 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen said that the party's focus was to bring communities together to rebuild what had been destroyed during days of violence and looting.

Steenhuisen was also in Phoenix on Tuesday alongside DA KwaZulu-Natal provincial leader, Francois Rodgers, assessing several affected communities.

He has stressed that justice must be served: “There has to be consequences for the damages, the loss of life and livelihoods. And we cannot allow those responsible to simply walk away from the events of the last few weeks as if something never happened.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Politics

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA