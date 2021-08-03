SA's Munyai, Maswanganyi, Jobodwana advance to Olympic 200m semifinals

The semifinals take place on Tuesday afternoon from 13:50.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa will have three representatives in the 200m men’s Olympic semifinal with Clarence Munyai, Shaun Maswanganyi and Anaso Jobodwana all qualifying.

The fastest of the South Africans was Munyai, who ran a season-best time of 20.49 seconds.

Meanwhile, Maswangyani finished second in his heat in a time of 20.58 seconds.

The sprinter said: “I’m feeling pretty confident, pretty good coming into a semifinal. I’m just going to keep running my own race. Got rid of the jitters and right now I just need to focus and execute.”

Jobodwana was the slowest of the runners in a time of 20.78 seconds but was all smiles: “Mentally, I’m happy. Physically, I could be better. I’m finally running up not shape right now, so, I can’t complain. I’m at the Olympics.”

In 2016 the sprinter failed to make it past the opening round, jokingly remarking after the race: “I bombed out first round [at the Rio Olympics]. You only as good as your last Olympics.”

Overnight, there was disappointment for Jo-Ane van Dyk in the women’s javelin qualification round.

The South African threw 57.69m in her final attempt, finishing 13th in her group and 24th overall as only the top 12 qualified for the final.

