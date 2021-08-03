Go

SA records 246 more COVID deaths, 5,575 new infections

The latest fatalities, recorded over the past 24-hour cycle, have pushed our known death toll to 72,437.

FILE: A pastor reads a passage from the Bible during the funeral of Modise Motlhabane, who died of COVID-19 coronavirus, at the Westpark cemetery in Johannesburg, on 22 July 2020. Picture: AFP
FILE: A pastor reads a passage from the Bible during the funeral of Modise Motlhabane, who died of COVID-19 coronavirus, at the Westpark cemetery in Johannesburg, on 22 July 2020. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - There's been a decrease in South Africa's daily COVID-19 infection rate but sadly, the country's death toll is on the rise again.

The Health Department said that 246 more people had died in this country after contracting the virus. These fatalities, recorded over the past 24-hour cycle, have pushed our known death toll to 72,437.

Over that same timeframe, 5,575 tests came back positive, with the country's caseload since the start of the pandemic at just over 2.4 million.

On the vaccine front, more than 7.7 million vaccines have been administered so far.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA