SA records 246 more COVID deaths, 5,575 new infections

JOHANNESBURG - There's been a decrease in South Africa's daily COVID-19 infection rate but sadly, the country's death toll is on the rise again.

The Health Department said that 246 more people had died in this country after contracting the virus. These fatalities, recorded over the past 24-hour cycle, have pushed our known death toll to 72,437.

Over that same timeframe, 5,575 tests came back positive, with the country's caseload since the start of the pandemic at just over 2.4 million.

On the vaccine front, more than 7.7 million vaccines have been administered so far.