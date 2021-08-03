SA not under pressure to get other COVID-19 vaccines - Health Dept

The Health Department said due to recent large consignments, there's no immediate rush for other jabs to be channeled just yet.

CAPE TOWN - The National Health Department said that it was not in an immediate rush for other vaccine brands to join the nation's drive just yet.

This comes as talks by government regarding the procurement of the CoronaVac and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines remains under way.

Millions of Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will make their way to inoculation sites this week, bolstering the nation's rollout drive.

The Health Department Dr Nicholas Crisp said that due to recent large consignments, there was no immediate rush for other jabs to be channeled just yet.

“Orders that we have for now will keep us going. We are not under huge pressure to have other vaccines. But there’s always a risk that we do get disruptions to supply lines, and sometimes it's just good to have a third or maybe fourth vaccine in mind,” the department’s Dr Crisp said.

Another batch of 2.8 million Pfizer was expected to arrive on Tuesday. This brings the donation to 5.6 million doses, providing a much-needed boost to the country's inoculation drive, which saw a deficit last week.

The Coronavac and Oxford-AstraZeneca will be the next jabs to join the nation's rollout programme vaccine.

“The Vaccine Ministerial Advisory Committee has produced an advisory given to the minister. There will now be an evaluation of when and whether and how to go back any further procurement,” Dr Crisp said.

