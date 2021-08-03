Popcru concerned about police station security after latest robbery

Over the weekend, rifles, pistols and ammunition were stolen at the Tsineng Police Station when three men broke in.

CAPE TOWN - While the police continue to investigate a robbery at a Northern Cape police station, the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) is questioning security measures at police stations.

Over the weekend, rifles, pistols and ammunition were stolen at the Tsineng Police Station when three men broke in.

Popcru said that it was concerned about this as similar incidents had recently taken place in Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape.

Popcru’s Richard Mamabolo said that two officers were on duty - one was tied up with cables while the other was on patrol.

He was also concerned about security at police stations.

"Normally police stations in affluent areas have security details, even CCTV cameras to ensure that whatever happens is recorded. Unfortunately, most of our police stations are short of that."

Mamabolo has also criticised the police’s decreasing budget, saying that this would have a negative impact.

"There have been budget cuts of R11.8 billion for the 2021/2022 financial year. Last week, we had the minister of finance announcing that they would be injecting an extra R250 million into the SAPS for keeping safety and security."

He said that the police needed to address the uneven allocation of resources to ensure that rural and township police stations were well resourced and capacitated to improve service delivery.

