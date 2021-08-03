‘One Indian, one bullet’: Jackie Shandu's incitement case postponed

Jackie Shandu (37) appeared in the Durban Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

DURBAN - A KwaZulu-Natal man facing charges of incitement is expected to spend two more nights in prison after the case against him was postponed to Friday.

Jackie Shandu (37) appeared in the Durban Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He was charged after a video clip showing him on the steps of the Durban City Hall leading a chant with the words "One Indian, One Bullet" went viral on social media.

Shandu made the comments while leading a march, which called for justice for those who lost their lives in Phoenix during civil unrest two weeks ago.

The incident was widely condemned, and he later retracted the statement, but this did not stop police from taking him into custody.

The NPA’s Natasha Kara said: “Jackie Shandu appeared today in the Durban Magistrates Court for contravention of the Riotous Assemblies Act 17 of 1956 on two counts of incitement to cause public violence. The matter has been postponed to 6 August 2021 for bail consideration.”

Shandu's court appearance is taking place on the same day as that of three suspects from Phoenix who face murder charges.

