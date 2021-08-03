Motshekga: We’re using different measures to address capacity issue at schools

Some schools have not been able to resume with full time learning due to physical distance requirements.

JOHANNESBURG - With day two of the full return of primary school classes, teachers are raising classroom capacity concerns.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said her department was working to address the issue.

Motshekga has been monitoring the return of primary school pupils in Ekhuruleni on Tuesday.



One of the main issues raised by teachers is that they are struggling to accommodate the 100% attendance of pupils everyday due to space.

With the country still under lockdown restrictions, schools are required to implement physical distancing measures of one meter in the classroom.

Motshekga said they were working on a number of interventions: “We are using different measures and we will even use open spaces to crack more space. We are hoping to get teaching assistants to get more capacity.”

