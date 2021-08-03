Mbalula: We will ensure commuters have transport despite closure of taxi routes

On Monday, rival organisations CATA and Codeta agreed to a ceasefire and peace deal.

CAPE TOWN - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Tuesday said they would ensure commuters got where they needed to go despite the continued closure of a key taxi route.

On Monday, rival organisations CATA and Codeta agreed to a ceasefire and peace deal.

But authorities decided to keep the route between Paarl and Bellville closed until they're sure the agreement will hold.

Mbalula said they've organised extra trains to ferry people along the route.

“We’ve got a long-term programme of action in terms of Prasa to ensure that the service is back on track despite the fact that this is a crisis, but this will also help Prasa get its house into order and support our people as they commute to work every day.”

Meanwhile, a Cape Town Taxi Driver has been arrested for the possession of an illegal firearm.

He was pulled over at a roadblock in the Milnerton area on Tuesday morning.

Metro Police spokesperson Ruth Solomons said officers noticed he was wearing a bulletproof vest and had a firearm holster on his side.

“Officers then found a 9mm pistol and five rounds of ammunition but the driver couldn’t produce a licence for the firearm.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.