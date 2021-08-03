Mbalula, Mitchell assess taxi operations in Paarl after peace deal inked

The minister announced on Monday that Cata and Codeta had agreed to bury the hatchet after a year of violence and bloodshed but he warned that the road to stability was long.

CAPE TOWN - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula is visiting Paarl on Tuesday morning to assess taxi operations a day after inking a peace deal that he called “epic”.

The route at the centre of the conflict remains closed for the moment but other services are slowly getting back to normal.

Transport Minister Mbalula said that measures had been put in place to transport commuters where necessary.

"We are here to basically assure commuters that we are working very hard to get things back to normal but bat the same to assess Prasa's capacity - they've promised us that they have about 45 trains that have been increased on this line," the minister said.

There’s a heavy police presence here at the Paarl station, with commuters rushing to and from trains.

Luke Chagwiza is one of them - he just hopped off a train from Kraaifontein.

Metrorail is a cheaper option than the taxis but he said that it was an inconvenience.

"There's long queues at the Kraaifontein train station with people buying tickets. We have to wake up early because we come from a hectic ward - it's dangerous at that time and there's a lot of criminals trying to grab our bags but we can't do anything about it because we want to work."

Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell and Mbalula will be assessing the contingency measures in place and plan to take the train into Cape Town themselves.

