Mango urges customers to be patient while it remains grounded

Some have already booked and paid for flights before the low-cost airline's planes were grounded.

JOHANNESBURG - Mango Airlines on Tuesday urged loyal customers to remain calm and patient amid uncertainty about when it will be back in the sky again.

On Friday, the High Court will hear recognised unions application for Mango to go into business rescue.

The company is not taking any new bookings for now as they try to figure out the way forward while some loyal customers have voiced their anger on social media.

The airline's spokesperson Benediction Zubane said they were not handing out any refunds to customers for now but gave some details of what customers could do in the meantime.

“We did issue two email addresses for inquires about vouchers. We are not issuing refunds for now, what we are issuing is vouchers, which are valid for 24 months.”

