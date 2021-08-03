Mango customers left frustrated as queries over ticket refunds go unanswered

Once loyal customers are complaining that they wanted a refund or an alternative booking but no one is answering their calls at the customer care centre while e-mails go unanswered.

JOHANNESBURG - Mango customers said that they were hitting brick walls, with no response from the airline to queries about refunds for tickets they bought before its planes were grounded.

Many have turned to social media, complaining about poor and non-existent communication from the airline, which suspended operations allegedly over the non-payment of debt owed to Air Traffic Navigation Services.

Unions representing staff are heading to the High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday morning for an urgent application for the airline to be placed in business rescue.

Claire Blankenburg is one of the customers caught up in this Mango mess.

She booked two flights at a cost of over R6,000 in March last year.

Sixteen months later, she was told this week that the airline would not be reimbursing her.

"Them keeping my money and not giving it back is stealing. I bought flights to Cape Town and I either want those flights to Cape Town in September or I want my money back otherwise it is theft, " Blankenburg said.

She was one of many who'd been left in the lurch by the airline.

Mango has not yet been available for comment.

