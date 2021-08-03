Limpopo mother appears in court for allegedly beating baby to death

The 42-year-old woman was arrested in June and charged with murder.

JOHANNESBURG - A Limpopo mother has appeared in court on Tuesday for beating her 11-month-old baby to death.

The 42-year-old woman was arrested in June and charged with murder.

It's understood the infant was rescued by community members after they heard him crying.

The baby was rushed to a local clinic where he was declared dead on arrival.

The NPA’s Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the mother was expected back in court at the end of the month.

“A Limpopo mother, Mutavhatsindi Ndishavhani, appeared in the Tshaulu Periodical Court after allegedly beating her 11-month-old baby to death. It is alleged that she locked herself and the baby inside the house and started beating the child.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.