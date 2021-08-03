Kimberley man arrested for being in possession of dagga worth R700k

The operation was conducted in the Kagisho area on Monday night.

CAPE TOWN - A Kimberley man has been arrested after police raided his home of an estimated R700,000 worth of dagga.

The police's Sergio Kock said: “Police followed up on the information and found 462kg of dagga stashed in a bakkie in Kagisho. A 44-year-old suspect was arrested and police also seized money.”

The white Nissan bakkie, which was reportedly used during the commission of crime, was also confiscated.

The 44-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Galeshewe Magistrates Court on a charge of dealing in dagga.