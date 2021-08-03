Judge warns no excuses will be tolerated when Life Esidimeni inquest resumes

Judge Mmonao Teffo has given all those involved in the Life Esidimeni inquest four weeks to make sure that they were prepared for the hearings when they resume at the end of the month.

JOHANNESBURG - The judge in the Life Esidimeni inquest has warned that no more excuses would be tolerated or requests granted for postponements when proceedings resume at the end of the month.

Newly appointed lawyers requested another delay on Monday, saying that they were still consulting their clients and needed more time to familiarise themselves with the case.

The inquest has been set up to investigate whether anyone should be held criminally liable for the death of at least 144 mentally ill patients who died after being moved to illegal NGOs in 2016.

Judge Mmonao Teffo has given all those involved in the Life Esidimeni inquest four weeks to make sure that they were prepared for the hearings when they resume at the end of the month.

Teffo has warned that no further requests for delays will be entertained.

"I take it that on this day we are going to proceed with this matter. I hope that I am clear," Judge Teffo said.

During the proceedings on Monday, some lawyers raised a number of issues, including that they had not had time to consult adequately with their clients and that they have been given limited time to study the case line.

Teffo has called for a case management meeting with lawyers at the end of this week to address some of the issues raised.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.