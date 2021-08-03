Health Dept sounds COVID fourth wave warning as it aims to step up vaccinations

The Health Department's Dr Nicolas Crisp said that judging by the spacing of the first three waves, we could be in for another in October and November.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape has not even reached the peak of the third wave of COVID-19 infections but national government is already warning of a fourth wave that could be coming.

The Health Department's Dr Nicolas Crisp said that judging by the spacing of the first three waves, we could be in for another in October and November.

"There's so many variables in this pandemic and we don't really know and it's just a matter of being alert all the time," Crisp said.

At the same time, government is stepping up its vaccination drive, with three million South Africans listed as fully vaccinated so far.

Health Department officials were also confident that they would be vaccinating 300,000 people a day in the coming days.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.