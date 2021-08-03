Fuel prices set to go up by 91 cents at midnight

A litre of petrol will cost you 91 cents more for both grades and diesel will increase by between 54 and 55 cents per litre.

JOHANNESBURG - A reminder to motorists that fuel prices are going up at the stroke of midnight following an announcement by the Department of Energy at the weekend of the hefty spike.

While illuminating paraffin goes up by 50-cents per litre.

Fuel prices are adjusted on a monthly basis and are informed by international and local factors.

The Automobile Association's Layton Beard said the prices had increased by nearly 23% in just seven months since the start of the year.

“With this 91 cents increase, it’s now going to reach R18.30. But that certainly is a huge cause for concern, not only for motorists but also for all consumers.”

