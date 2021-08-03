Death toll in Phoenix violence has risen to 36 - Cele
The victims are believed to have been killed by vigilantes during the recent unrest last month.
JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele said that the number of people killed in recent violence in Phoenix in KwaZulu-Natal has risen to 36.
Thirty of them were shot dead, two were burnt, one stabbed and another run over by a car.
The victims are believed to have been killed by vigilantes during the recent unrest last month.
Cele said that 22 suspects had been arrested.
JUST IN: Police Minister Bheki Cele says the number of people who were killed in #Phoenix during civil unrest in the country about three weeks ago, now stands at 36. He says 30 deceased persons were shot. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/r68DXxPnDKEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 3, 2021
Cele: In total, police are investigating 52 cases of attempted murder and probing nine cases of common assault and 16 cases of Assault GBH. @NkoRaphaelEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 3, 2021
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.