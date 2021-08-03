Go

Death toll in Phoenix violence has risen to 36 - Cele

The victims are believed to have been killed by vigilantes during the recent unrest last month.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala (left) and Police Minister Bheki Cele at a briefing on 3 August 2021 on developments related to the looting and riots that happened in the province in July. Picture: Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/Eyewitness News
JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele said that the number of people killed in recent violence in Phoenix in KwaZulu-Natal has risen to 36.

Thirty of them were shot dead, two were burnt, one stabbed and another run over by a car.

Cele said that 22 suspects had been arrested.

