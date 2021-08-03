DA: Security cluster ministers must be fired if Parly inquiry finds them wanting

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has outlined its expectations from the inquiry into the unrest that saw over 300 people dead and hundreds of properties damaged.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that ministers in the security cluster should be fired if a Parliament inquiry found them wanting.

The party has outlined its expectations from the inquiry into the unrest that saw over 300 people dead and hundreds of properties damaged.

It said that the inquiry should not shield African National Congress (ANC) ministers from accountability.

Parliament House chairperson Cedric Frolick had requested that a joint committee of both houses should investigate the recent unrest and looting. He said that security failures will form part of the terms of reference.

On Monday, DA intelligence spokesperson Dianne Kohler Barnard said that security agencies had failed to heed early warning signs and called for action to be taken.

"Additionally, an answer must be obtained as to how some 35 trucks were successfully burned without police knowledge or intervention. This was at the very start of the attempted insurrection, yet no appreciable responses forthcoming, which speaks to crime intelligence being unaware of the situation, or ignoring information sent to them by their entity,” she said.

The inquiry is expected to begin as soon as both houses of Parliament adopt a resolution to establish the joint committee before witnesses are called to give evidence.

