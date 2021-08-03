CT public transport boosted despite closure of key taxi route

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula was in Paarl on Tuesday to see for himself how public transport was running as more buses and trains were operating after the B97 route was shut down last week due to ongoing violence.

“We’ve got a long-term programme of action in terms of Prasa to ensure that the service is back on track, and blame the fact that this is a crisis but this also helps Prasa to get the house into order. And that will help to get things moving to support our people as they commute to work,” Mbalula said.

Metrorail has increased trips from 14 to 56 and Golden Arrow has 9 buses on the route during peak hours.

