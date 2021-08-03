CT police report taxi shooting, a day after peace accord in the industry

A man was shot and killed on Tuesday afternoon at the Joe Slovo taxi rank in Milnerton.

CAPE TOWN - Less than a day after a peace accord between warring taxi factions, police are reporting another taxi shooting.

The police's Joseph Swartbooi said: “Upon arrival, law enforcement found a body of a 56-year-old man with visible gunshots to his face and chest. The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. The motive for the attack is possible taxi-related.”

It's not yet clear whether this is related to the ongoing conflict over Route 97.

That route has been at the centre of the bloody taxi war that's left more than 80 people dead since the start of this year.

On Monday, provincial and national authorities announced a ceasefire and peace accord between the taxi operators contesting the route.

