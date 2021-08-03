Brownlee drives Britain to gold in Olympic mixed triathlon

The British team of Brownlee, triathlon individual silver medallist Alex Yee, Jessica Learmonth and Georgia Taylor-Brown, who also won silver in the women's event, finished 14 seconds clear of the US team, with France taking bronze.

TOKYO, JAPAN - Britain won the mixed triathlon relay at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday as Jonny Brownlee finally earned a gold medal in his third Games.

The British team of Brownlee, triathlon individual silver medallist Alex Yee, Jessica Learmonth and Georgia Taylor-Brown, who also won silver in the women's event, finished 14 seconds clear of the US team, with France taking bronze.

It means Brownlee now has a full set of Olympic medals after a career spent chasing his elder brother Alistair.

He finished in the silver medal position behind him in the individual event at the 2016 Rio Olympics and took bronze behind him at London 2012.

"It feels absolutely amazing to complete the set, to have three Olympic medals, three different colours," said Brownlee, after the inaugural Olympic mixed triathlon.

"A super, super amazing day and being part of the team and to win the first ever mixed team relay at the Olympic Games in triathlon, perfect day."

The 31-year-old said he was unlikely to feature at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"I'm definitely less sure now after my run in that relay because I didn’t think I had that speed in me. But no, I'm pretty confident that'll be my last Olympic Games now. I'm ready for a different challenge now and we'll wait and see what the future holds."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.